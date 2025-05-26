Four Arrested for Selling Fake Apple Accessories Worth Over ₹1.01 Crore in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad City Police have arrested four individuals involved in the sale of counterfeit Apple mobile accessories at Jagdish Market, seizing fake goods valued at over ₹1.01 crore.

Operation Targets Illegal Apple Product Dealers

Acting on credible information, the police raided shops in Jagdish Market and caught the accused red-handed while they were selling fake Apple-branded products. The accessories, which included chargers, earphones, and cables, were being fraudulently sold as genuine Apple items.

Use of Apple Logos and Packaging to Deceive Buyers

According to police, the accused were illegally using Apple’s logos and packaging designs to mislead customers and pass off duplicate products as authentic. This act not only violated consumer rights but also infringed upon Apple’s intellectual property.

Violation of Copyright Act

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Copyright Act for illegally using trademarked branding. The seized counterfeit goods are currently under examination, and further investigations are underway to determine the source of the fake accessories.

Police Urge Public to Verify Authenticity

The Hyderabad City Police have advised the public to purchase electronic accessories from authorized dealers only and to verify product authenticity to avoid falling victim to counterfeit scams.