Four booked for duping man of Rs 10.8 cr in business deal in Thane

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against four persons for allegedly cheating a government contractor of more than Rs 10.8 crore by fabricating documents for a business deal, an official said on Monday.

Thane: The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have registered a case against four persons for allegedly cheating a government contractor of more than Rs 10.8 crore by fabricating documents for a business deal, an official said on Monday.

A first information report has been registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against a couple who were directors of two companies and two others, an official from Shrinagar police station said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused couple wished to sell their electrical goods manufacturing units in Andheri MIDC and Palghar and showed all relevant documents to him. He also visited the manufacturing units, he said.

The complainant paid Rs 5.82 crore to purchase the two plants, and he examined the document a few days later and found that they were fake, the official said.

The accused allegedly did not present the original documents and refused to transfer the shares to the complainant’s name, the official said, adding that the accused couple also allegedly shut their office in Thane.

The complainant was duped of Rs 10.8 crore, which included the amount he paid to buy the factories and earnings from his investments in the units, he said.

