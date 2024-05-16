Karnataka

Four children drown in lake

Four children died from drowning when they went to swim in a lake in their village on Thursday, police said.

Hassan (Karnataka): Four children died from drowning when they went to swim in a lake in their village on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the tragedy occurred in Mutthige village at Aalur Taluk in Hassan district. The four children, who had a holiday from school, had gone to swim in the lake, when the tragedy occurred.

Further details are unavailable. The deceased have been identified as Sathvik (13), Jeevan (13) Vishwa (12) and Pruthvi (12).

