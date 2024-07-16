Four children drown in UP

Kannauj (UP): Four children drowned in a pond in Samdhan village Here, police said on Tuesday.

Abdullaha (12), Shadan (11), Hasan (12) and Junaid (13) had gone to take bath in the pond on Monday when they slipped into deep water and drowned, Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Anand, said.

Locals fished out their bodies from the pond and informed the police.

The bodies have been handed over to their families after postmortem.