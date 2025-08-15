Four Gates of Himayat Sagar Lake Were Opened, Musi River on Flood Alert

Hyderabad: Four gates of Himayat Sagar Lake were opened to a height of four feet from 9 am today to release water into low-lying areas. As a result, the water flow in the Musi River has reached a dangerous level, creating a severe flood situation.

Due to the heavy flow, the ORR service road has been closed by the police as a precautionary measure. Irrigation department officials have advised residents of low-lying areas to remain alert and move to safer places if necessary.

Officials stated that due to incessant rains over the past few days, the water level in Himayat Sagar Lake has risen significantly, making it necessary to release more water. The public has been urged to stay away from the river and follow official warnings.