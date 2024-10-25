US & Canada

Four Indian Nationals Lose Their Lives in Fatal Road Accident in Canada

Ottawa: A horrific road accident in Canada has resulted in the deaths of four Indian nationals. The incident occurred near Toronto around midnight when a Tesla car crashed into a divider, leading to its destruction. Among the deceased, two have been identified as residents of Godhra, Gujarat.

The victims, 30-year-old Keeta Gohal and 26-year-old Neil Gohal, were traveling in the car with two other individuals. Following the accident, it was discovered that the Tesla’s battery caught fire, resulting in the loss of all lives inside the vehicle.

Bystanders on motorcycles attempted to rescue those trapped in the car, but their efforts were in vain. Despite their attempts to breach the flames, they were unable to save anyone, leading to the tragic loss of four precious lives.

Reports suggest that two of the deceased had recently obtained Canadian citizenship. This heartbreaking incident has left their families in deep sorrow and mourning.

