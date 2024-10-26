Four IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq

Middle East

Four Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in an airstrike in Salahudin province, north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the Iraqi military said.

Baghdad: Four Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in an airstrike in Salahudin province, north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the Iraqi military said.

Based on intelligence reports and four days of surveillance, the Iraqi forces carried out an airstrike at 5:50 p.m. local time on the IS hideout in the eastern part of the province, according to a statement issued by the Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airstrike resulted in the killing of four IS militants and the destruction of their hideout, the statement added.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

