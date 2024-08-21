Four killed as car rams into truck in UP’s Etawah

Etawah (UP): Four people were killed and three, including two children, injured when their car collided with a stationary truck on the National Highway-2 here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at 6.30 am near Pilkhar village on the Etawah-Kanpur carriageway of the national highway, Ikdil police station in-charge Bhim Sen Pauniya said.

“The driver of the car, going from Delhi to Hamirpur-Mahoba, fell asleep and rammed the vehicle into the truck,” Pauniya said.

According to the police officer, the collision was so strong that the front part of the car was badly damaged.

Shiv Narayan (50), Shobha Rani (50), Ashu Sadapuri (28) and Ram Autar Prajapati (60) died on the spot, while two children and a woman were seriously injured in the accident, Pauniya said.

“The injured have been sent to the district hospital in Etawah for treatment and their family members have been informed,” he said.

“The bodies of the four deceased have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem after legal proceedings,” the police said.

Normal traffic has resumed on the carriageway, they added.

On August 4, seven people died and 25 were injured here when their bus fell into a ditch along the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.