Four persons killed after bus rams into motorcycle

Bhopal: Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed after a bus rammed into their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal city, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Hoshangabad Road in the Bagsewaniya area around 9 pm on Sunday, an official said.

The victims were returning home from a market when a bus rammed into their motorcycle and knocked them down, inspector Amit Soni of Bagsewaniya police station told PTI.

Phool Singh Lodhi (40), his wife Sita (35), their daughter and one Saroj Rani Ahirwar (45) were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, he said.

The police have arrested the accused bus driver and impounded the vehicle, the official said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain the cause of the accident.