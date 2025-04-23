Four Students Die by Suicide After Failing Intermediate Exams in Telangana

Telangana: In a heartbreaking series of incidents, four students in different parts of the state died by suicide on Tuesday after failing their Intermediate Board Examinations. The incidents occurred in Palakurthy (Ramagundam), Banjara Hills, Nagole (Hyderabad), and Bhuvanagiri.

Victims Identified Across Telangana Districts

The deceased students have been identified as:

Sasirekha (17) , daughter of Sapalla Yellaiah and Gangamma, resident of Ghanshyamdas Nagar (GD Nagar), Palakurthi Mandal , Peddapalli district.

, daughter of Sapalla Yellaiah and Gangamma, resident of , Peddapalli district. Nishtha (16) , daughter of Sukka Ravikumar, resident of Thatti Annaram and YSR Colony , Hyderabad.

, daughter of Sukka Ravikumar, resident of , Hyderabad. Arundhati (17) , daughter of Rasala Mallesh and Sunitha, resident of Basvapuram village, Bhuvanagiri Mandal .

, daughter of Rasala Mallesh and Sunitha, resident of . (Fourth name was not mentioned but assumed to be from Banjara Hills/Nagole based on initial report.)

Exam Failure Triggers Emotional Distress Among Students

Initial investigations suggest that the students were unable to cope with the pressure and distress following their exam results, which were released earlier this week. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had recently announced the results, and several students across the state have expressed disappointment and emotional distress over their performance.

Authorities Urge Parents and Students to Seek Support

Authorities have urged students and parents to reach out for counseling and mental health support in such situations. Helplines and mental health assistance centers are being made available across the state to prevent further tragedies.

Education Stress Remains a Major Concern

This tragic development has once again raised concerns over the mental health impact of academic pressure on young students in India. Education experts and social activists are calling for reforms in the evaluation system and the establishment of better support mechanisms for students dealing with failure and stress.