Petty Dispute Turns Deadly: 4 Youths Arrested for Murdering Man Over Chutney Spill

Hyderabad: In a shocking and senseless act of violence, a minor altercation over spilled chutney ended in the brutal murder of a 45-year-old man in Hyderabad. The incident, which took place near Nacharam, has left the city stunned by the sheer cruelty and trivial cause behind the crime.

According to the police, the victim, Murali Krishna, a resident of Kalyanapuri, Uppal, had requested a lift late Monday night while returning home from LB Nagar. Four young men traveling in a car agreed to drop him off. On their way, the group stopped at a tiffin center in Uppal to eat. During the meal, a small amount of chutney from Murali Krishna’s plate accidentally splashed onto one of the youths’ clothes.

The minor accident quickly escalated into a heated argument. Enraged, the group allegedly began to Beat Murali Krishna. They then forced him back into the car and reportedly tortured him for nearly two hours as they drove around the area.

Eventually, the accused took him to a deserted location near Nacharam’s industrial zone, where they stabbed him multiple times with a knife. Murali Krishna attempted to flee, but the assailants overpowered him. He later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Locals discovered his body early the next morning and immediately alerted the police. A case was registered under sections of murder and assault, and authorities launched an intensive investigation. Based on CCTV footage and technical evidence, the police were able to identify and arrest all four suspects involved in the crime.

Speaking on the case, officials expressed concern over the rising incidents of violent behavior triggered by trivial disputes. “It’s alarming how quickly such minor issues are turning into violent crimes,” one officer said.

The murder of Murali Krishna over something as petty as spilled chutney has reignited public outrage, prompting renewed discussions about aggression and intolerance in everyday life.