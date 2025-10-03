Four Youths Killed as Vande Bharat Express Hits Group in Bihar’s Purnea

A devastating accident in Bihar’s Purnea district claimed the lives of four youths and left several others injured early Friday morning, when the Vande Bharat Express struck them while they were crossing the railway tracks.

The incident occurred at around 5 am as the high-speed train was traveling from Jogbani to Patliputra Junction. Railway police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies, and shifted the injured to GMC hospital, where one of them later succumbed to injuries. Another victim is said to be in a critical condition.

Preliminary accounts from locals suggest the victims were attempting to cross the tracks after returning from a cultural event at the Durga Mela. Eyewitnesses said the train was approaching at considerable speed when it hit the group, three of whom died instantly.

Authorities are investigating whether the tragedy was the result of negligence on the part of railway crossing staff or if the youths knowingly tried to cross despite the imminent danger. Officials have yet to confirm the exact cause.

The deceased, all aged between 18 and 24, were residents of nearby villages. The accident has cast a pall of grief over the community, with families mourning the sudden loss of young lives.

Railway police have launched a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the collision. Meanwhile, the incident has once again raised concerns about safety measures around railway tracks, particularly in regions where pedestrian movement remains high.