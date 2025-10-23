Telangana Tragedy: Fourth-Grade Student’s Mysterious Death in School Sparks Outrage

A pall of grief and anger enveloped Hanamkonda city on Thursday following the suspicious death of a fourth-grade student from Tejaswi High School in the Nayeem Nagar area. The boy, identified as Sarjit Prem, reportedly collapsed at school under unclear circumstances and was later declared brain dead at a private hospital.

According to reports, school staff rushed the child to a nearby private hospital for treatment after he complained of a severe headache. However, they allegedly failed to inform the parents about his condition until after he was shifted. Doctors at the hospital said the boy was already brain dead upon arrival, raising questions about what might have transpired earlier at the school.

As news of the incident spread, the student’s family and relatives gathered outside the school, staging a protest and demanding answers. They questioned how a seemingly healthy child could suddenly be declared brain dead without showing prior symptoms.

Tensions escalated as the crowd grew, prompting the Hanamkonda police to deploy additional personnel around the school to prevent any untoward incident.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry to determine the exact cause of death. Police are expected to question school staff and review CCTV footage as part of the investigation. The tragic incident has sparked widespread concern among parents about student safety and school accountability.