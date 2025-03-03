France Clinches Telangana Tourism Gold Cup at World Arena Polo Championship 2025
Hyderabad: The World Arena Polo Championship 2025 concluded with an exhilarating final match at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC), Aziz Nagar, Moinabad. France emerged victorious against India, securing the Telangana Tourism Gold Cup in a thrilling contest.
Final Match Summary – France vs. India
The final saw intense competition between France (Blue) and India (Orange), with France maintaining a dominant lead throughout the game.
- 1st Chukker: France 4-2 India
- 2nd Chukker: France 2-1 India
- 3rd Chukker: France 2-1 India
- 4th Chukker: France 2-4 India
Key Performers
France’s Edwin Robineau was the star of the match, scoring four goals, followed by Come Dubois with three goals. The team also capitalized on three penalty goals, sealing their triumph.
For India, Salim Azmi and Lt. Col Vishal Chauhan contributed two goals each, while Arsalan Khan added one goal to the tally. The team also secured three penalty goals.
Closing Ceremony & Trophy Presentation
The championship concluded with a grand closing ceremony, where Sri. Suresh Khandelwal, Owner & Chairman of Galaxy Impex, presented the Telangana Tourism Gold Cup to the winning France team. The event was attended by:
- Arvind Kumar
- Maj Gen Dewan (Vice President, Indian Polo Association)
- Ed Armstrong (US Polo Association)
- Sri. R. Chaitania Kumar (President, HPRC)
- Sri. Kunwar Vijender Singh (Vice President, HPRC)
- Other distinguished guests
The World Arena Polo Championship 2025 showcased thrilling matches and exceptional talent, further cementing Hyderabad’s reputation as a premier polo destination.