Sports

France Clinches Telangana Tourism Gold Cup at World Arena Polo Championship 2025

The World Arena Polo Championship 2025 concluded with an exhilarating final match at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC), Aziz Nagar, Moinabad.

Mohammed Yousuf3 March 2025 - 20:53
France Clinches Telangana Tourism Gold Cup at World Arena Polo Championship 2025
France Clinches Telangana Tourism Gold Cup at World Arena Polo Championship 2025

Hyderabad: The World Arena Polo Championship 2025 concluded with an exhilarating final match at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC), Aziz Nagar, Moinabad. France emerged victorious against India, securing the Telangana Tourism Gold Cup in a thrilling contest.

Final Match Summary – France vs. India

The final saw intense competition between France (Blue) and India (Orange), with France maintaining a dominant lead throughout the game.

  • 1st Chukker: France 4-2 India
  • 2nd Chukker: France 2-1 India
  • 3rd Chukker: France 2-1 India
  • 4th Chukker: France 2-4 India

Key Performers

France’s Edwin Robineau was the star of the match, scoring four goals, followed by Come Dubois with three goals. The team also capitalized on three penalty goals, sealing their triumph.

For India, Salim Azmi and Lt. Col Vishal Chauhan contributed two goals each, while Arsalan Khan added one goal to the tally. The team also secured three penalty goals.

Closing Ceremony & Trophy Presentation

The championship concluded with a grand closing ceremony, where Sri. Suresh Khandelwal, Owner & Chairman of Galaxy Impex, presented the Telangana Tourism Gold Cup to the winning France team. The event was attended by:

  • Arvind Kumar
  • Maj Gen Dewan (Vice President, Indian Polo Association)
  • Ed Armstrong (US Polo Association)
  • Sri. R. Chaitania Kumar (President, HPRC)
  • Sri. Kunwar Vijender Singh (Vice President, HPRC)
  • Other distinguished guests

The World Arena Polo Championship 2025 showcased thrilling matches and exceptional talent, further cementing Hyderabad’s reputation as a premier polo destination.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf3 March 2025 - 20:53

Related Articles

‘You are damaging the country’s image’: Rohit Sharma childhood coach on fat-shaming controversy

‘You are damaging the country’s image’: Rohit Sharma childhood coach on fat-shaming controversy

3 March 2025 - 16:55
Champions Trophy 2025: Gaffaney, Illingworth Named On-Field Umpires for India-Australia Semifinal

Champions Trophy 2025: Gaffaney, Illingworth Named On-Field Umpires for India-Australia Semifinal

3 March 2025 - 16:44
Champions Trophy 2025: Team India Faces Major Selection Headache – Will Harshit Rana Miss Out?

Champions Trophy 2025: Team India Faces Major Selection Headache – Will Harshit Rana Miss Out?

3 March 2025 - 16:11
Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma Weighs Bowling Combination Ahead of Semi-Final Against Australia

Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma Weighs Bowling Combination Ahead of Semi-Final Against Australia

3 March 2025 - 15:47
Back to top button