France Mourns the Loss of a Dear Friend: Macron Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron expressed deep sorrow over the passing of iconic industrialist and Tata Group Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on October 9.

In a heartfelt message shared by the French Embassy in India, Macron conveyed, “France has lost a cherished friend from India. Ratan Tata’s visionary leadership played a pivotal role in strengthening industries between India and France, particularly in innovation and manufacturing. Beyond business, his legacy will be remembered for his humanitarian vision, his remarkable philanthropic contributions, and his enduring humility.”

Macron also extended his deepest condolences to Tata’s family and the people of India, stating, “We will remember your lifelong dedication to improving society with admiration and respect.”

Ratan Tata, aged 86, had been battling age-related health issues at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and passed away just before midnight on Wednesday. His death has left the business and corporate world in deep mourning.

On Thursday, Tata’s body, draped in the Indian Tricolour and placed in a glass-topped coffin, was taken to the NCPA Lawns, where thousands of people gathered to pay their respects. Later in the afternoon, his remains were transported in a floral-adorned van to the Prayer Hall and Crematorium at Worli.

The final journey was marked by solemn prayers from various religious leaders—Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, and Parsi—who stood reverently by his side. Mumbaikars lined the streets, many with tear-filled eyes, waving goodbye and holding placards of remembrance as the motorcade passed through the city.

At the Worli Crematorium, around 200 close family members and dignitaries offered their final tributes. A police band played the Last Post, and Tata was given a gun salute as his Tricolour-draped coffin was respectfully handed to his family.

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Ratan Tata, highlighting his immense contributions to industry, education, healthcare, and philanthropy. His love for animals, notably the Rs 165-crore animal care hospital he founded in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, is one of the many lasting legacies that will continue to inspire generations.