Hyderabad: Fraudsters Dupe Man Over Fake Srisailam Room Booking

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man from Hyderabad fell victim to a cyber fraud and lost ₹1 lakh after attempting to book a room at a guest house in Srisailam through a fake website.

Victim Targeted While Planning Temple Visit

The victim, a private sector employee, was planning a trip to the Srisailam temple. While searching online, he found a website that appeared to offer guest house bookings. After contacting the number listed, he was informed that a room would cost ₹1,000, which he paid.

Scammer Demands More Money, Then Vanishes

Shortly after, he received another call requesting an additional ₹180 as GST charges. When he declined to pay the extra amount, he was told the booking had been canceled.

Refund Request Turns Into Bigger Scam

The victim then sought a refund. He was told to contact another number, where the caller asked him to pay ₹1 to “initiate the refund.” After paying ₹1, the victim received ₹2 — a move that appeared to gain his trust.

₹1 Lakh Siphoned From Bank Account

Soon after the token transaction, ₹1 lakh was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account. The fraudster allegedly gained access to the account using deceptive methods.

Police Investigation Underway

Cybercrime police have registered a case and are investigating. Officials urged citizens to verify websites before making online transactions and to avoid sharing financial information with unverified sources.