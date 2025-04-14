Free Bus Scheme | What’s the Secret? How Much Revenue Is Generated? How Much Is the Government Paying?

Hyderabad: The RTC Workers Union JAC has raised serious concerns over the lack of transparency by the Telangana state government and TSRTC management regarding the Mahalakshmi Free Bus Scheme.

In a press release, union leaders questioned why revenue details from the scheme, including reimbursements from the government, remain undisclosed to date.

JAC Chairman Eeduru Venkanna, Co-Chairman K Hanumanth Mudiraj, Vice Chairman M Thomas Reddy, Convener MD Maulana, and others demanded immediate clarity from the TSRTC administration. They accused the management of hiding the figures to please certain officials or political leaders.

RTC Workers Slam Management’s Explanation

In response to a recent official explanation issued by TSRTC’s Public Relations Officer, union leaders wrote a letter criticizing what they called misinformation. They pointed out discrepancies in statements about provident fund (PF) and cooperative credit society (CCS) dues, demanding clarity on actual pending amounts.

They asked: “Has the PF arrears been reduced to Rs. 580.37 crore in phases, or are payments being made monthly for the past three years? If so, why do PF officials claim that over Rs. 1,200 crore is still pending with interest?” A similar question was raised about CCS arrears, where management claims a reduction to Rs. 451.9 crore, while CCS records suggest over Rs. 1,050 crore remains unpaid.

Mismanagement in Healthcare Funds and Hospital Development

The union also raised concerns about misused healthcare funds and lack of accountability during the transformation of Tarnaka Hospital into a super-specialty facility. They questioned why Rs. 22 crore was allocated for referral hospital expenses and demanded details of any misappropriated funds.

The leaders slammed management for ignoring workers’ deteriorating health due to overwork, stress, and poor working conditions. “Do you know how many workers fall ill or die every year due to unbearable pressure and lack of rest?” they asked.

Corruption Allegations and Misuse of RTC Resources

JAC leaders accused TSRTC of remaining silent on major corruption issues, including:

Corrupt contractor dealings at Tarnaka and Bus Bhavan

Salaries paid to non-working staff

Exploitation by private agencies

Misuse of RTC vehicles

Broker-led commission scams in the name of health camps

They also questioned the ongoing vacating of depots for electric buses without proper explanation.

Key Demands and Unanswered Questions

Why is the merger process of RTC with the government stalled? Who is responsible? Why are trade union recognition elections not being conducted despite court orders? Why are workers made to work 14-16 hours against the legal 8-hour limit? How many jobs were cut under the ‘zero tickets’ model of the Mahalakshmi scheme? Why were wage revision arrears from 2015 paid only in 2024 without four years’ interest? Why was HRA reduced by 6% for RTC workers, even though they aren’t full government employees? Why are retirement dues and final settlements pending since 2022? Why were SBT and SRBS closure proposals only withdrawn after intense protests?

The union warned of growing discontent and demanded immediate responses from the management to avoid escalation. They highlighted that Andhra Pradesh’s RTC policies are 50% more worker-friendly and called for urgent reforms in Telangana.