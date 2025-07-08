Free Bus Travel for Women in AP Only Within Their District, Clarifies Chandrababu!

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has issued a clear statement regarding the much-anticipated Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women. He stated that the free bus service will be applicable only within the boundaries of the respective districts.

Free Bus Travel Scheme to Begin from August 15

The CM confirmed that the free bus travel for women will officially be implemented from August 15, 2025. However, he emphasized that women can only avail of this facility within the district to which they belong. This condition ensures the scheme remains localized and manageable in its initial phase.

Chandrababu’s Remarks During Visit to Srisailam

While visiting the temple town of Srisailam, CM Chandrababu addressed multiple development-related topics. He called Polavaram a “great blessing” for Andhra Pradesh and highlighted the ongoing water wastage.

“Every year, 2,000 TMC of water flows into the sea. We must utilize it wisely,” he said.

AP and Telangana Can Share 400 TMC Water Equally

According to Chandrababu, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can equally use 200 TMC each from the river water, ensuring better irrigation and agricultural output for both states.

Rayalaseema No Longer ‘Rayalaseema of Rocks’

Referring to Rayalaseema’s transformation, the CM stated:

“Rayalaseema was once known for its rocky terrain, but not anymore. We have a detailed blueprint for the region’s development.”

Emphasis on Crop Patterns and Sustainable Farming

He urged farmers to shift their focus towards millets and dry crops, stating that changing food habits and proper crop selection can lead to increased income.

‘Super Six’ Welfare Programs to Be Implemented

Reiterating his commitment to welfare and development, Chandrababu promised to implement the Super Six schemes designed to ensure both economic growth and social security.

AP Pension Scheme a Model for the Nation

The CM concluded by highlighting the state’s pension scheme, claiming it to be unmatched anywhere in India and a benchmark for inclusive governance.