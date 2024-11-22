Free Coaching for IELTS, TOEFL, GRE Offered by Telangana Government in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking initiative, the Telangana Minorities Study Circle in Hyderabad has announced a free coaching program for minority candidates preparing for internationally recognized exams like IELTS, TOEFL, and GRE. This program is part of the government’s efforts to support students from minority communities in pursuing higher education abroad.

Applications Open for Free Coaching: Key Details

The program is open to eligible candidates from minority communities, including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications from November 18 to November 30, 2024, at the Telangana Minorities Study Circle office located in the Jamia Nizamia Complex, Gun Foundry, Abids, Hyderabad.

The last date for submission is November 30, 2024, by 5 PM.

Eligibility and Required Documents

To apply for the free coaching program, candidates need to meet the eligibility criteria and submit the following documents:

Educational Certificates: Photocopies of SSC, Intermediate, and Degree certificates.

Aadhaar Card: A photocopy of the Aadhaar card for identity verification.

Photographs: Two recent passport-size photographs.

For more details, applicants can contact the Telangana Minorities Study Circle at:

Phone : 040-23236112

: 040-23236112 Working Hours: Monday to Saturday, from 10:30 AM to 5 PM.

Location of the Study Circle

The office is situated on the 3rd Floor of the Jamia Nizamia Complex, making it easily accessible to candidates residing in and around Hyderabad.

Program Highlights

The coaching program is designed to help minority candidates enhance their skills and perform well in globally recognized tests such as:

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) : Essential for English language proficiency.

: Essential for English language proficiency. TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) : Widely accepted by academic institutions globally.

: Widely accepted by academic institutions globally. GRE (Graduate Record Examinations): Crucial for admission to graduate programs in universities worldwide.

This initiative aims to reduce financial barriers for students from underprivileged backgrounds and enable them to compete on a global level.

Significance of Free Coaching for Minorities

District Officer for Minority Welfare, Mohammad Ilyas Ahmed, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating:

“This program offers a valuable opportunity for minority students to enhance their academic credentials and fulfill their dreams of studying in foreign universities. We urge eligible candidates to take full advantage of this free coaching.”

Why This Program Matters

Empowering Minorities: By providing free coaching, the Telangana government is fostering educational equity and inclusivity.

Promoting Global Education: Supporting students in qualifying for exams like IELTS, TOEFL, and GRE opens doors to international universities and career opportunities.

Removing Financial Barriers: Many talented students face economic constraints that prevent them from accessing quality coaching for these exams.

How to Apply: Step-by-Step Guide

Collect the required documents (educational certificates, Aadhaar card, and photographs).

Visit the Telangana Minorities Study Circle office on the 3rd Floor of the Jamia Nizamia Complex.

Submit your application before 5 PM on November 30, 2024.

Conclusion

This free coaching program for IELTS, TOEFL, and GRE is a remarkable initiative by the Telangana Minorities Study Circle. It represents a significant step towards empowering minority students with the tools and skills needed to achieve their dreams of pursuing higher education abroad.

Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply promptly to take advantage of this golden opportunity. For more updates on government programs and educational initiatives, stay connected!