Free Fine Rice for 2.81 Crore People: Telangana’s Big Leap in Food Security

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Friday that Telangana has achieved a historic record in paddy procurement under the Congress government, surpassing all figures from the past 11 years and even during the era of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Record Production and Procurement in Kharif and Yasangi

Speaking at a review meeting in Suryapet District Collector’s office covering issues of paddy procurement, agriculture, Indiramma houses and Bhu Bharathi, Uttam Kumar Reddy said:

In the last Kharif season , farmers cultivated 46.7 lakh acres , producing a record 103.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.

In the ongoing Yasangi season, cultivation has reached nearly 60 lakh acres, with an expected yield of 130 lakh metric tonnes.

“No government in the past has achieved such large-scale procurement. The Congress government is committed to procuring every grain from every farmer,” he said.

Strengthening Food Security with Universal Ration Cards

The Minister also addressed the issue of public distribution system (PDS), stating that the government was committed to strengthening food security in the state.

He criticized the previous BRS government for halting the issuance of ration cards for nearly a decade.

“We will ensure ration cards are given to all eligible families, irrespective of their income category. This is a step towards correcting the past injustices,” he said.

Free Quality Rice for Nearly 3 Crore People

Uttam Kumar Reddy explained that the Congress government is providing six kilograms of rice free of cost to each beneficiary:

Rice is purchased at Rs. 40 per kg from the open market.

from the open market. So far, the government has spent Rs. 10,665 crore to benefit 2.81 crore people.

“This historic initiative ensures that no one in Telangana sleeps hungry,” the minister stated.

End of ‘Doddu Biyyam’, Start of Fine Rice Distribution

The minister took a swipe at the previous government for distributing low-quality ‘Doddu Biyyam’ (coarse rice) under PDS.

“Families were forced to compromise on quality. After the Congress came to power, we replaced it with fine rice, providing much-needed relief to poor households,” he said.

Curbing Leakages in the PDS

Highlighting past corruption, the minister said 10–30% of rice was being diverted from the system during the BRS regime.