Freedom is our biggest protective shield: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted people on 78th Independence Day and said, “freedom is our biggest protective shield”.

Wishing people on Independence Day, Gandhi said, “For us, freedom is not just a word – it is our biggest protective shield, rooted in constitutional and democratic values.”

सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।



हमारे लिए स्वतंत्रता सिर्फ एक शब्द नहीं – संवैधानिक और लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों में पिरोया हुआ हमारा सबसे बड़ा सुरक्षा कवच है।



यह शक्ति है अभिव्यक्ति की, क्षमता है सच बोलने की और उम्मीद है सपनों को पूरा करने की।



It is the power of expression, the ability to speak the truth and the hope to fulfil dreams, the former Congress chief said in a post on X.

Gandhi attended the Independence Day event at the Red Fort and later also participated in the flag hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters.