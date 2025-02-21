Need to Revive Freedom Movement’s Spirit for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized the need to rekindle the spirit of India’s freedom movement to foster strong leadership and drive the nation toward the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

He asserted that a shared national purpose and dedicated leadership across various sectors are crucial in shaping India’s future.

Addressing the inaugural edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave 2025, PM Modi reflected on how the Indian freedom struggle was an outstanding example of united leadership.

He noted that the movement not only produced exceptional political leaders but also created pathbreakers in diverse fields such as science, social service, and literature.

The Power of Shared Purpose in Nation-Building

PM Modi underlined that a well-defined and collective purpose amplifies the potential of individuals and strengthens their capabilities to contribute toward a larger objective. He urged the youth and emerging leaders to imbibe this spirit to accelerate India’s progress across various domains.

“Our struggle for independence was not just a political revolution; it was a movement that created an entire ecosystem of leadership. From agriculture to industry, social service to science, that era saw the emergence of leaders across all fields. This is the essence we need to revive for Viksit Bharat,” he remarked.

Building Leadership for Traditional and Emerging Sectors

PM Modi stressed that India needs to cultivate leadership not only in traditional sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and sports but also in cutting-edge domains like deep-tech, biotechnology, space exploration, and renewable energy.

“In today’s fast-paced world, public policy, technology, and social entrepreneurship demand leaders who can adapt, innovate, and inspire. We must prepare our youth to lead in these sectors and place India on the global map as a powerhouse of talent,” he added.

Gujarat’s Model of Leadership-Driven Growth

Citing Gujarat’s transformation as an example, PM Modi explained how the state, despite lacking natural resources, emerged as an economic leader through visionary leadership and effective human capital utilization. He highlighted that strategic governance, combined with skilled leadership, can turn challenges into opportunities and drive long-term development.

“No nation can progress solely based on its natural resources; its people and their leadership make the ultimate difference. We must develop and harness the power of our human capital to achieve Viksit Bharat,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Role of Leadership in Personal, Organizational, and National Growth

PM Modi elaborated on the three key levels of development:

Personal Success – Achieved through self-improvement and skill-building. Organizational Growth – Accomplished through team development and collaborative efforts. National Progress – Driven by visionary leadership that aligns personal and organizational success with the larger goal of nation-building.

“The principle of leadership development must always remind us of our duties and contributions towards the nation’s progress,” he stated.

A Call for Leadership Development through SOUL

PM Modi highlighted that the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) is a crucial initiative aimed at grooming leaders across various disciplines. He expressed confidence that such programs will play a significant role in India’s developmental journey and help shape a new generation of responsible, innovative, and purpose-driven leaders.