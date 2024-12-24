Freezing Winds Grip Kashmir as Temperatures Plummet

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley is reeling under an intense cold wave as the 40-day-long harsh winter period, known as “Chillai Kalan,” continues to showcase its icy grip.

Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season with a minimum temperature of -6.6 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than the previous night’s -3.6 degrees Celsius.

Coldest Regions in the Valley

South Kashmir‘s Shopian district emerged as the coldest area in the valley, recording a bone-chilling -8.8 degrees Celsius. Other southern districts, including Pulwama and Anantnag, reported minimum temperatures of -8.5 and -8.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Kulgam recorded -6.8 degrees Celsius.

In Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, the mercury dipped to -7.8 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s -5.0 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Sonamarg, another scenic spot in central Kashmir, registered a low of -8.5 degrees Celsius compared to -5.1 degrees Celsius the night before.

Kupwara, a border district, recorded a minimum temperature of -6.4 degrees Celsius, with northern districts like Baramulla and Bandipora reporting -6.0 and -6.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. In central Kashmir, Budgam recorded -7.0 degrees Celsius, while Ganderbal registered -6.4 degrees Celsius.

Ladakh Freezes

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of -9.2 degrees Celsius, while Kargil reported -7.8 degrees Celsius.

Impact on Daily Life

The sub-zero temperatures have led to the freezing of water bodies and household water pipes, causing severe water shortages in the early morning hours. Residents are facing significant challenges due to the harsh conditions.

Weather Forecast

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold wave is expected to persist in some areas of the valley until December 26. The forecast indicates predominantly dry weather from December 24 to 26. Light rains are expected in Jammu’s plains on December 27 and 28, with light snowfall predicted in the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions.

The weather is expected to remain mostly dry in the valley on December 29 and 30. However, on December 31, cloudy skies with isolated light snowfall in the hilly areas are likely. From January 1 to January 3, the region could witness generally cloudy weather with occasional light snowfall.

Understanding Chillai Kalan

The “Chillai Kalan,” often referred to as the “King of Winter,” begins on December 21 and lasts until January 31. Known for its freezing temperatures, it is the harshest winter period in the region, often bringing extreme cold and heavy snowfall, leaving a profound impact on daily life in Kashmir and its surrounding areas.

