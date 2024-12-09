Fresh snowfall in mountains, chilly winds lash J&K

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall occurred in higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir as both minimum and maximum temperatures dropped further on Monday due to chilly winds sweeping across from snow-clad mountain tops.

Hill stations of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam received fresh snowfall as visitors had a tough time negotiating their vehicular movement on the slippy roads of Gulmarg and Botapathri area.

Authorities have issued an advisory that no vehicle without non-skid chains on its tyres will be allowed to move to Gulmarg from Tangmarg due to fresh snowfall in the area.

Mughal Road connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region has been closed for traffic in addition to the Srinagar-Leh and Bandipora-Gurez roads, which are also snowbound.

MET department officials have said that fresh snowfall in the higher reaches has brought down maximum and minimum temperatures further.

Srinagar had minus 3.3, Gulmarg minus 9 and Pahalgam minus 6.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Monday.

The maximum temperature was 9.6 in Srinagar, one in Gulmarg and 7.8 in Pahalgam on Sunday.

Jammu city had 6.5, Katra 6, Batote minus 0.5, Banihal minus 4.1 and Bhaderwah minus 3.4 as the minimum temperature on Monday.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will start on December 21 and end on January 30. During this period of extreme cold, most water bodies in the valley freeze, making the movement of boats difficult.

Fog and frost prevent people from venturing out of their homes in the mornings while people try to keep body and soul together by holding an ember-filled fire pot woven in willow wicker called the ‘Kangri’ under the long tweed over garment called the ‘Pheran’.

Kangri and the Pheran are two distinctive winter essentials trusted by Kashmiris irrespective of class or creed.