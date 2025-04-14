Fresh Violence Erupts in West Bengal Over Anti-Waqf Act Protest; Police Vehicles Set Ablaze

Bhangar (West Bengal): Days after violent protests rocked Murshidabad, tension has gripped Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, where clashes broke out between protesters opposing the Waqf Act and the police. The violence led to vehicles being set ablaze and a police officer sustaining injuries.

According to officials, supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with law enforcement personnel as they were allegedly marching towards Ramlila Maidan in Kolkata for a rally against the Waqf Amendment Act. The rally, which was scheduled to be addressed by ISF MLA Naushad Siddique, had not received police permission.

Despite the denial, protesters gathered in large numbers and moved ahead with their plans, leading to chaos in Ghatakpukur and surrounding areas. Visuals from the scene showed police motorcycles being torched, a police van overturned, and several vehicles damaged. Barricades had been erected by the police, but tensions quickly escalated beyond control.

Police sources confirmed that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, while one police personnel was injured during the confrontation.

A large section of the Muslim community has expressed strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, recently passed by the BJP-led Centre. The law has sparked unrest in multiple parts of the state.

The latest violence comes on the heels of last week’s Murshidabad unrest, where three people lost their lives and many, including police officers, were injured during protests. Over 150 people were arrested in connection with that incident.

In response to growing unrest, the Calcutta High Court had earlier directed the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad and other vulnerable areas to maintain law and order.

As tensions remain high, state authorities are on alert to prevent further outbreaks of violence related to the controversial legislation.