Hyderabad Tragedy, Two Friends Die on the Spot After Bike Rams Metro Pillar in Saroor Nagar

Hyderabad: A devastating road accident occurred in the Saroor Nagar limits around midnight, claiming the lives of two young men. The incident took place near the Victoria Memorial Metro Station, close to Metro Pillar No. 1618, creating shock and grief among locals.

According to police, the victims — Madhu and Harish, residents of Mohan Nagar and Telephone Colony — were riding their bike at high speed. In a tragic turn, they lost control of the vehicle and crashed directly into the metro pillar, resulting in their instant death.

Saroor Nagar police rushed to the location upon receiving information. Acting based on the complaint from the families, they registered a case and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Officials revealed that CCTV cameras in the vicinity captured the entire incident, which will be used during the investigation. Police confirmed that overspeeding was the main cause of the fatal accident.

The tragic loss of two young friends has left the community in deep mourning while authorities once again stress the importance of safe driving and adhering to speed limits.