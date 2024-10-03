Crime & Accidents
Friendship Scam Warning: Don’t Fall for Fake Friend Messages
Learn how to avoid the latest friendship scam circulating in Hyderabad, urging people to call 5432156. Stay safe by ignoring these fraudulent messages."
Hyderabad: A new scam is circulating that encourages people to “enjoy a world full of smiles with your friends” by calling the number 5432156. The scam invites recipients to call the number for a friendly chat, but this is a ploy to trick unsuspecting individuals.
If you receive a message advising you to contact your friends at 5432156, do not respond. This is a fraudulent scheme designed to take advantage of people. Protect yourself from cyber fraud by deleting these messages immediately.