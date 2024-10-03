Crime & Accidents

Friendship Scam Warning: Don’t Fall for Fake Friend Messages

Learn how to avoid the latest friendship scam circulating in Hyderabad, urging people to call 5432156. Stay safe by ignoring these fraudulent messages."

Syed Iftequar3 October 2024 - 01:44
Hyderabad: A new scam is circulating that encourages people to “enjoy a world full of smiles with your friends” by calling the number 5432156. The scam invites recipients to call the number for a friendly chat, but this is a ploy to trick unsuspecting individuals.

If you receive a message advising you to contact your friends at 5432156, do not respond. This is a fraudulent scheme designed to take advantage of people. Protect yourself from cyber fraud by deleting these messages immediately.

