From brushes to brows: Beginner’s guide to enter the world of make-up

Mumbai: Make-up is an art and can be daunting for those trying it for the first time. From understanding your skin type to mastering basic techniques like blending and contouring, here’s a complete guide on how to apply make-up for newbies.

Celebrity make-up artist Penaz Mithuji, who has worked with names such as the late Irrfan Khan, rapper Divine, actress Aditi Rao Hydari, Vidyut Jammwal, and Aparshakti Khurana, has shared tips with IANS on eight essential make-up tips for beginners.

1. A clean Canvas: Start with a clean face before applying any make-up. Ensure it is clean and moisturised. A good skincare routine helps your make-up go on smoothly and last longer. Cleanse, tone, and moisturise your skin to create a healthy base.

2. Invest in Quality: Quality make-up brushes and products can make a significant difference in your application. They provide better control and a more polished finish. Begin with a few essentials, a foundation brush, a fluffy powder brush, an eyeshadow brush, and a beauty blender.

3. Understand Your Skin Type: Choosing the right foundation according to your skin type is very important as much as selecting the right foundation. Test shades on your jawline, not your hand, to find the perfect match. Consider oil-free formulas for oily skin, hydrating foundations for dry skin, and mineral makeup for sensitive skin.

4. Blending is Key: To achieve a natural and flawless look, blend your foundation, eyeshadow, or blush seamlessly into your skin. Use gentle, circular motions with your brush or beauty blender.

5. Define Your Brows: Well-groomed brows frame your face and complete your look. Use a brow pencil or powder that is one shade lighter than your hair colour. Avoid using black. Fill in only the sparse areas with light, feathery strokes, and blend with a spoolie brush for a natural finish.

6. Master Eyeshadow Basics: Start with neutral shades that complement your eye colour and shape. Different eye shapes require different blending techniques. Use one that flatters your eye shape.

7. Perfect Your Lip Game: Choose lip colours that flatter your skin tone. Start with a lip liner to define your lips and prevent feathering. Fill in with your chosen lipstick or gloss. For a fuller look, dab a bit of gloss in the centre of your lips.

8. Practice Makes Perfect: Make-up is an art, and like any art, it requires practice. Don’t be discouraged by mistakes. Experiment with different looks and techniques to find what works best for you. Over time, you’ll develop your style. Don’t forget to have fun.