From Cows to Color: Yogi Adityanath Orders Cow Dung Paint for Govt Buildings

Lucknow: In a major push for sustainability and rural empowerment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all government buildings in Uttar Pradesh be painted with natural paint made from cow dung, instead of conventional paint. The move was announced during a review meeting of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department.

The CM emphasized that this eco-friendly initiative will help make cow shelters self-reliant, promote rural industries, and generate employment—particularly in women-led self-help groups.

Cow Dung Paint to Be Used in All Government Offices

CM Yogi made it clear that government offices in the state should switch to natural, cow dung-based paint, citing its environmental benefits and role in promoting indigenous industries. He also instructed officials to expand the number of cow dung paint manufacturing plants in the state.

“Natural paint manufacturing should be promoted by utilizing cow dung from state cattle shelters,” said the Chief Minister.

Push for Organic Manure, Cow Urine Processing, and Rural Jobs

In collaboration with IFFCO in Bareilly, organic manure and cow urine processing plants are being developed. These initiatives aim to transform waste into wealth and promote cow-based entrepreneurship.

CM Yogi stressed the importance of developing a concrete strategy for organic products made from cow waste and enhancing their distribution across markets.

40,000+ Hectares of Grazing Land Freed from Encroachment

Officials informed the CM that 40,968.29 hectares of grazing land have been cleared of encroachments, with 12,168.78 hectares now dedicated to green fodder production. The initiative has led to massive rural employment, with over 21,884 ‘Gausevaks’ (cow caretakers) trained and deployed.

Cow Competitions and Recognition for Innovation

To further promote cow-related products and breeds, the CM proposed:

Divisional-level competitions for indigenous cow breeds

for indigenous cow breeds Recognition for high-performing cow shelters

Awards for innovative cow-based product manufacturers

These initiatives aim to boost innovation and excellence in the cow economy.

Shelter for 11.49 Lakh Cows Across 7,693 Centers

As per official data, 11.49 lakh cows are currently sheltered across 7,693 cow shelters, equipped with CCTV monitoring, regular inspections, and veterinary support. The CM directed:

Timely payment and deployment of staff

Availability of green fodder, water, and bran

Establishment of straw banks to ensure fodder supply

Poor Families to Receive Milch Cows

Under the Mukhyamantri Destitute Govansh Sahayata Yojana, CM Yogi announced that milch cows will be provided to poor families without livestock. This step is aimed at boosting household nutrition and promoting cow care at the grassroots level.

Milk Procurement Sees 10% Growth in UP

The CM was also briefed on the success of milk procurement programs: