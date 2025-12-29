From Doctors to Actors: Sharmila Tagore Explains Why Nepotism Exists Everywhere

Mumbai: Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore opened up about her views on the ever-growing debate on nepotism. She is of the opinion that it is absolutely natural for a kid to be influenced by their parent’s occupation. Sharmila Tagore pointed out that it is the same case for every occupation, from doctors to lawyers, to painters, and even musicians. Speaking to daughter Soha Ali Khan during her podcast “ALL ABOUT HER”, Sharmila Tagore was asked about the difference between nepotism and legacy.

Citing an example of how Soha’s daughter, Inaaya, must be getting influenced by seeing her mother going to work every day, she shared, “Now, Inaaya is growing up with you; she sees you getting ready. If you are doing a podcast, she is interested, so obviously, she is getting influenced. It is like everybody does – like a doctor’s children, lawyer’s children, painter’s children, so they all look up to their parents and they all want to emulate them, there is nothing wrong with that.”

Sharmila Tagore further pointed out that an influential person might be able to get their kids their first break in the industry, but the rest is up to the audience, if they accept or reject them as an artist. She added that in case they hold a massive influence, they might be able to get their kids a second chance, but that is as far as their influence goes.

Sharmila Tagore also explained how producers take a chance by investing a lot of money in an actor. “If you call it nepotism, maybe producers have to spend a lot of money on advertising. He can say, “so and so’s son…so and so’s daughter”, so it is already a little well-known, but after the first film, nobody can push that person,” she went on to add.