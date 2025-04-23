From Hope to Heartbreak: Indian Hajj Aspirants Hit by 80% Visa Slash

New Delhi: The annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, is likely to take place between June 4 and June 9, 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon that marks the beginning of Zil-Hajj, the final month of the Islamic calendar. However, this year’s pilgrimage has been marred by a major setback for Indian pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia Cuts Private Hajj Quota for India by 80%

In a sudden and unexpected decision, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reduced India’s private Hajj visa quota by 80%, severely impacting over 52,000 Indian pilgrims who had booked their journey through private tour operators. The cut has left thousands of pilgrims stranded, despite already making payments and preparing for the sacred journey.

Emotional and Financial Distress Among Pilgrims

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti voiced her concern on social media, calling the move devastating for people who had saved their entire lives for this spiritual journey. Omar Abdullah’s office also issued a statement labeling the cancellations as “deeply concerning” and urging the central government to intervene swiftly.

MoMA Confirms Only 10,000 Private Pilgrims Will Be Allowed

In response, the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) confirmed that only 10,000 Indian pilgrims will now be allowed to proceed under the private quota. This is a significant drop from the original 52,000 slots allocated for private travel.

The ministry said that all logistics including flights, accommodation, Mina camps, and transportation had already been arranged under Saudi guidelines. The sudden quota cut has thrown private Hajj operators into chaos, with many scrambling to handle refunds, rebookings, and legal implications.

Stricter Hajj Visa Rules for 2025

Adding to the concerns, Saudi Arabia has also introduced tighter Hajj visa rules for 2025, suspending certain visa types for citizens from 14 countries, including India. The move is part of an effort to regulate crowd control and ensure security by preventing unregistered pilgrims from entering the holy sites in Mecca and Medina.