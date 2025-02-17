From Milestone to Impact: BAPS Hindu Mandir’s Anniversary Celebrates Cultural Harmony in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi celebrated its first anniversary with a grand event, aligning with the UAE’s Year of Community. The occasion saw an impressive gathering of UAE leadership, dignitaries, faith leaders, and thousands of devotees coming together to honor the Mandir’s journey.

Key Dignitaries Attend Anniversary Celebration

His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance, made a special trip from Portugal to attend the event as its patron. He was joined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and 450 dignitaries, ambassadors, and government officials.

The event also saw the presence of over 20 members of the royal family, ministers, and UAE leadership, with 300 community leaders in attendance. Over 13,000 visitors, including 2,000 gathered for the special ceremony, celebrated the event.

Theme: “Mandir: The Heart of Community”

The celebration was themed “Mandir: The Heart of Community,” and began at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The program highlighted the Mandir’s impact and success in promoting unity, cultural understanding, and service, drawing attention from both regional and global leaders.

Among the notable attendees were His Excellency Sanjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, and His Excellency General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police.

Special Remarks and Reflections

The event kicked off with a year-in-review video showcasing the Mandir’s accomplishments, followed by a speech from Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan. In his address, he emphasized the Mandir’s role in fostering unity and strengthening cultural ties. He remarked, “This is a handsome Mandir that is bringing the community together.”

His Excellency Sanjay Sudhir, who traveled from Delhi for the celebration, called the Mandir “the most tangible form of India-UAE friendship.” Mufaddal Ali, a prominent Bohra Muslim businessman, praised the Mandir’s inclusivity and shared how it inspired him to donate the region’s largest 3D-printed wall to the facility.

Rising tennis star Hursh Patel spoke about how the Mandir’s serene atmosphere and spiritual wisdom enhanced his focus and resilience, while Umesh Raja, Head of Guest Services at the Mandir, described it as a sanctuary that strengthens faith.

Swami Brahmaviharidas Reflects on the Mandir’s Impact

Swami Brahmaviharidas expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership, volunteers, and donors, highlighting the Mandir’s profound impact. Over the past year, the Mandir welcomed 2.2 million visitors, served 1.3 million free meals, conducted 1,000 rituals, and hosted 20 weddings. These milestones reflect the Mandir’s mission to bring people together and spread happiness.

Swami Brahmaviharidas concluded with a reflection on the Mandir’s future, stating, “Just as a baby takes its first steps at one, the Mandir has only begun to walk. By next year, it will not only walk but also begin to talk, sharing its message of peace, harmony, and happiness with the world.”

A Night of Pride and Inspiration

As the event came to a close, attendees reflected on the powerful messages of unity and peace shared during the celebration. Under the vast desert sky, the Mandir stood as a beacon of light—not only in its physical presence but in the hearts of all those who gathered to celebrate its first year.