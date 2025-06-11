From Music to Marijuana: Mangli’s Celebration Sparks Police Action

In the early hours of June 11, 2025, police raided the Tripura Resort in Erlapally, Chevella, during a birthday party hosted by renowned folk singer Mangli (real name Satyavathi Rathod). The event, which took place around 2 AM, was attended by approximately 50 guests, including family members and industry colleagues. The raid was conducted following a tip-off about the illegal activities at the venue

Discovery of Drugs and Foreign Liquor

During the raid, authorities seized foreign liquor being served without the necessary excise licenses. Additionally, a man named Damodar was apprehended for consuming ganja (marijuana) at the venue. Subsequent drug tests revealed that nine individuals tested positive for cannabis use.

Legal Actions and Charges

Chevella Police have registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Sound Pollution Act against those involved. Singer Mangli faces charges for organizing the event without prior police permission and for the unauthorized serving of alcohol. The General Manager of Tripura Resort has also been booked for permitting the event without the required approvals. Authorities have seized DJ equipment used during the party due to the lack of a sound system license.

Investigation and Further Proceedings

The police are continuing their investigation and are expected to issue notices to other attendees as part of the ongoing inquiry. The incident has raised concerns about the enforcement of regulations at private events and the responsibilities of organizers in ensuring compliance with legal requirements.