From Pahalgam to Palestine: India’s Evolving Role in Global Geopolitics

New Delhi: As global geopolitical tensions rise, India is crafting a multi-layered foreign policy strategy to safeguard its national interests, navigate regional crises, and strengthen its position as a major world power. From managing ties with the US and Russia to handling China-Pakistan challenges and Middle East instability, India’s diplomatic landscape is complex yet calculated.

Navigating US Relations Amid Trump’s ‘America First’ Policy

India is responding carefully to US President Donald Trump’s unpredictability, particularly his aggressive immigration and trade policies. During PM Modi’s recent visit to the White House, India expressed understanding of the “Make America Great Again” doctrine, while asserting its own vision of “Make India Great Again”.

Despite the US deporting illegal Indian immigrants in military aircraft, India chose cooperation over confrontation, reinforcing its commitment to dismantling illegal migration networks.

Strategic Balance: Maintaining Traditional Ties with Russia

Amid US reservations on India’s defense and energy ties with Russia, India continues to prioritize its traditional partnership with Moscow. This is critical for India’s military readiness and energy security. As global polarity intensifies, India upholds strategic autonomy, resisting pressure from any singular global bloc.

Combating China-Pakistan Military Nexus

India faces significant strategic threats from the China-Pakistan alliance. The military confrontation that followed the Pak-directed terrorist attack in Pahalgam saw Chinese equipment and inputs aiding Pakistan, with additional drone support from Türkiye. India retaliated by striking nine terror bases across PoK.

Senior Indian military officials recently warned that India is now dealing with “three enemies”—a reference to China, Pakistan, and radical terror groups. The deepening ties between China and Bangladesh also present evolving regional security concerns for India.

Afghanistan, Terrorism, and the China-Taliban Bargain

India remains wary of the Pak-Afghan region’s potential to export Islamic terrorism. Pakistan’s growing proximity to the Taliban Emirate and its diplomatic arrangement with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) threatens regional stability.

The Taliban’s silence on China’s treatment of Muslim minorities is seen as part of a broader strategic “give and take”—economic support in return for political alignment.

The Middle East Conflict: Balancing Iran, Israel, and the West

The Iran-Israel military clash, fueled by US support to Israel and countered by China-Russia backing Iran, puts India in a delicate position. India has long maintained balanced relations with Iran, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and has now called for:

Cessation of violence in Gaza

Peaceful resolution of the Iran-Israel conflict

Global intervention through the UN

India’s non-aligned, peace-first approach aims to prevent escalation into a larger civilizational conflict that could impact democratic nations.

India’s Geopolitical Philosophy: Multipolarity, Peace, and Self-Reliance

India champions a multipolar global order that enables flexibility, neutrality, and peacebuilding. As a rising power, India is focused on self-sufficiency in defense, economic development, and global humanitarian leadership.

India’s consistent opposition to faith-based terrorism, particularly radical Islamic extremism, aligns it closely with democracies like the United States, despite differences in trade and tariffs.

Strategic Convergence in a Divided World

Despite the global alignment of China-Russia-Iran versus the US-led democratic bloc, India is walking a diplomatic tightrope, maintaining friendships where possible while defending its sovereignty.

India’s clarity in opposing terrorism, fostering peace, and preserving strategic autonomy continues to define its role in a fragile and rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.