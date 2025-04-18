From Struggles to Success: Mousam Kumari’s Inspiring Journey from Loss to IIT Guwahati

Some stories don’t shout—they echo silently in the hearts of millions. Mousam Kumari’s remarkable journey from personal tragedy to academic triumph is one such powerful story that’s winning hearts across the internet.

Early Losses and a Childhood of Challenges

Mousam Kumari’s life took a tragic turn when she was just six months old—she lost her father. By the age of three, her mother remarried, leaving Mousam to be raised by her grandmother and uncle. In a heartfelt interview with Humans of Bombay, Mousam said, “They were my strongest support, so I doubled my efforts for them.”

Her dreams took shape early. “In 10th grade, I made up my mind—IIT jaungi aur Daadi ko duniya dikhaungi (I’ll go to IIT and show my grandmother the world),” she said.

The Loss That Changed Everything

Just when her dreams were gaining momentum, tragedy struck again. Her grandmother passed away while Mousam was still in school. “I was devastated,” she recalled. But instead of giving up, she used her grief as motivation. Mousam topped her 10th-grade board exams in honor of her grandmother’s memory.

Struggling Through COVID and Homelessness

Determined to crack the IIT entrance exams, Mousam began her preparations. But COVID-19 changed everything. Schools shifted online, and Mousam had no stable place to study. She had to move from one relative’s house to another, often studying in the dark due to power cuts and poor conditions.

“Kabhi is chachi ke yaha, toh kabhi us aunty ke waha… I started doubting myself,” she shared. But despite the challenges, Mousam never gave up.

Cracking IIT Guwahati and Finding a Scholarship

After relentless effort, Mousam secured a seat at IIT Guwahati. But a major hurdle remained—college fees. That’s when she stumbled upon a scholarship opportunity via a forwarded WhatsApp message. She applied and was selected. The scholarship covered all her expenses and gave her a new lease on life.

She learned life skills like CV writing, public speaking, and confidence building. “For the first time, I had a place to call home and friends who felt like family,” she said.

A Bright Future: High-Paying Job and Big Dreams

Today, Mousam is on the verge of graduating from IIT Guwahati with a high-paying job at a global private bank. She dreams of traveling the world, finding her forever home, and maybe even falling in love. “Itni mehnat ki hai… phal toh meetha hoga hi. Haina?” she smiles.

Netizens Shower Love and Admiration

Mousam’s story has struck a chord across social media platforms. Former classmates, friends, and strangers alike have praised her strength and determination. One user from her Navodaya days called her an “unstoppable talent.” Another user said, “You deserve all the love, happiness, and success in the world.”

A Role Model for Millions

Mousam Kumari’s story is not just about personal achievement—it’s a beacon of hope for every student fighting against odds. Her grit, perseverance, and never-give-up attitude continue to inspire, proving that with resilience and hard work, even the most difficult paths can lead to beautiful destinations.