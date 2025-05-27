From Telangana to Nation: Congress Pushes for Caste Census Awareness

Hyderabad: The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has urged State Backward Classes (BC) leaders to actively promote the successful implementation of the caste census in Telangana, which has been hailed as a model at the national level. The decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census was credited largely to Telangana’s pioneering efforts.

Telangana Sets Example with Successful Caste Census

During a national-level meeting of OBC representatives held in Delhi, attended by senior BC leaders including Ministers, MLAs, and MLCs, Telangana’s caste census was acknowledged as a groundbreaking achievement. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted how Telangana’s caste survey influenced the Centre’s decision to conduct a similar caste enumeration across the country.

Rahul Gandhi Emphasizes Justice for Weaker Sections Through Caste Census

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, present at the meeting along with AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, stressed that the caste census will ensure justice for the weaker sections of the country by enabling them to receive their fair share of opportunities based on their population. He reiterated that the caste census is not meant to be divisive but a tool for inclusion and democratic participation.

Plans for Public Meetings and Rallies in Telangana

In light of the national endorsement, the AICC has planned public meetings and rallies across Telangana to highlight the state’s success in conducting the caste census. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the benefits of the caste enumeration and encourage wider participation among the BC communities who have historically lacked adequate representation.