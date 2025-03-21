From Vishnu to Prabhu: ISL 2024-25 top performers who missed out on the playoffs

Mumbai: League Stage Wraps Up with Mohun Bagan Super Giant Claiming the Shield

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 league stage concluded with Mohun Bagan Super Giant securing the League Shield in dominant fashion. The top six teams advancing to the playoffs are FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, and Mohun Bagan SG.

While these teams now prepare for the playoffs starting March 29, several standout performers from eliminated teams will not feature in the knockout rounds. However, their absence doesn’t diminish their remarkable contributions throughout the season.

ISL 2024-25’s Best Players Who Missed the Playoffs

Hugo Boumous (Odisha FC)

Role: Attacking Midfielder

Goals: 5 | Assists: 7

| Assists: Boumous led Odisha FC’s midfield, constantly troubling opposition defenses. His creativity and attacking presence nearly took Odisha FC into the playoffs.

Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC)

Role: Midfielder

Assists: 8 (Highest in ISL 2024-25) | Chances Created: 76

(Highest in ISL 2024-25) | Chances Created: Shields was the most creative player in the league, outperforming even Kerala Blasters’ Adrian Luna in terms of chances created. His contributions were vital for Chennaiyin FC.

Jesus Jimenez (Kerala Blasters FC)

Role: Striker

Goals: 11 (3rd highest in the league)

(3rd highest in the league) Jimenez stepped in for Dimitrios Diamantakos, the previous season’s Golden Boot winner, and delivered an impressive goal tally in his debut ISL season.

Diego Mauricio (Odisha FC)

Role: Striker

Goals: 9 | Assists: 6

| Assists: Mauricio remained a consistent performer for Odisha FC, leading the attack despite growing competition for his spot.

Noah Sadaoui (Kerala Blasters FC)

Role: Forward

Goals: 7 | Assists: 5

| Assists: Injuries hindered Sadaoui’s season, but his quick impact for Kerala Blasters still kept their playoff hopes alive for much of the season.

PV Vishnu (East Bengal FC)

Role: Winger

Goals: 4 | Assists: 3

| Assists: Vishnu was East Bengal FC’s most influential player, winning fans over with his electric performances on the wing.

Luka Majcen (Punjab FC)

Role: Striker

Goals: 10 | Assists: 3

| Assists: Punjab FC’s Mr. Consistent continued to deliver but missed games due to injury. His performances remained crucial for Punjab FC’s early-season form.

Alexis Gomez (Mohammedan SC)

Role: Midfielder

Chances Created: 38 | Passes Completed: 615

| Passes Completed: Gomez was the creative force behind Mohammedan SC, leading his team in chances created and overall influence in midfield.

Irfan Yadwad (Chennaiyin FC)

Role: Striker

Goal Contributions: 9 | Chances Created: 20

| Chances Created: Yadwad had a breakthrough season and even earned a call-up to the Indian national team.

Nikhil Prabhu (Punjab FC)

Role: Defensive Midfielder

Interceptions: 56 (Most in the league) | Tackles Won: 31

(Most in the league) | Tackles Won: Prabhu’s tactical discipline and versatility in midfield were key assets for Punjab FC throughout the season.

ISL 2024-25 Playoff Schedule

The ISL playoffs will commence on March 29, leading up to the final on April 12:

Knockouts : March 29 & 30

: March 29 & 30 Semi-Finals (Two-Legged) : April 2-3 & 6-7

: April 2-3 & 6-7 Final: April 12

While these top performers won’t be part of the playoffs, they have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the ISL 2024-25 season.