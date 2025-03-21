From Vishnu to Prabhu: ISL 2024-25 top performers who missed out on the playoffs
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 league stage concluded with Mohun Bagan Super Giant securing the League Shield in dominant fashion.
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 league stage concluded with Mohun Bagan Super Giant securing the League Shield in dominant fashion. The top six teams advancing to the playoffs are FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, and Mohun Bagan SG.
Table of Contents
While these teams now prepare for the playoffs starting March 29, several standout performers from eliminated teams will not feature in the knockout rounds. However, their absence doesn’t diminish their remarkable contributions throughout the season.
ISL 2024-25’s Best Players Who Missed the Playoffs
Hugo Boumous (Odisha FC)
- Role: Attacking Midfielder
- Goals: 5 | Assists: 7
- Boumous led Odisha FC’s midfield, constantly troubling opposition defenses. His creativity and attacking presence nearly took Odisha FC into the playoffs.
Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC)
- Role: Midfielder
- Assists: 8 (Highest in ISL 2024-25) | Chances Created: 76
- Shields was the most creative player in the league, outperforming even Kerala Blasters’ Adrian Luna in terms of chances created. His contributions were vital for Chennaiyin FC.
Jesus Jimenez (Kerala Blasters FC)
- Role: Striker
- Goals: 11 (3rd highest in the league)
- Jimenez stepped in for Dimitrios Diamantakos, the previous season’s Golden Boot winner, and delivered an impressive goal tally in his debut ISL season.
Diego Mauricio (Odisha FC)
- Role: Striker
- Goals: 9 | Assists: 6
- Mauricio remained a consistent performer for Odisha FC, leading the attack despite growing competition for his spot.
Noah Sadaoui (Kerala Blasters FC)
- Role: Forward
- Goals: 7 | Assists: 5
- Injuries hindered Sadaoui’s season, but his quick impact for Kerala Blasters still kept their playoff hopes alive for much of the season.
PV Vishnu (East Bengal FC)
- Role: Winger
- Goals: 4 | Assists: 3
- Vishnu was East Bengal FC’s most influential player, winning fans over with his electric performances on the wing.
Luka Majcen (Punjab FC)
- Role: Striker
- Goals: 10 | Assists: 3
- Punjab FC’s Mr. Consistent continued to deliver but missed games due to injury. His performances remained crucial for Punjab FC’s early-season form.
Alexis Gomez (Mohammedan SC)
- Role: Midfielder
- Chances Created: 38 | Passes Completed: 615
- Gomez was the creative force behind Mohammedan SC, leading his team in chances created and overall influence in midfield.
Irfan Yadwad (Chennaiyin FC)
- Role: Striker
- Goal Contributions: 9 | Chances Created: 20
- Yadwad had a breakthrough season and even earned a call-up to the Indian national team.
Nikhil Prabhu (Punjab FC)
- Role: Defensive Midfielder
- Interceptions: 56 (Most in the league) | Tackles Won: 31
- Prabhu’s tactical discipline and versatility in midfield were key assets for Punjab FC throughout the season.
ISL 2024-25 Playoff Schedule
The ISL playoffs will commence on March 29, leading up to the final on April 12:
- Knockouts: March 29 & 30
- Semi-Finals (Two-Legged): April 2-3 & 6-7
- Final: April 12
While these top performers won’t be part of the playoffs, they have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the ISL 2024-25 season.