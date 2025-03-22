Fruit Prices Soar in Hyderabad During Ramadan, Burdening Consumers
As Ramadan progresses, fruit prices in Hyderabad have skyrocketed, making it difficult for residents to afford them. Since fruits are a staple for iftar, the high demand has led to a significant price hike, impacting common households.
Table of Contents
Sharp Increase in Fruit Prices Across Hyderabad
Retail traders across Hyderabad and Secunderabad report a 20-30% increase in fruit prices due to high wholesale rates. According to fruit vendors, rising temperatures and supply shortages have caused this price surge.
The Weighs and Measures Department and Agriculture Department are monitoring wholesale markets to prevent artificial shortages and price manipulation. However, consumers argue that the lack of a proper regulatory mechanism is allowing prices to remain high.
Current Fruit Prices in Hyderabad
The most significant price increases have been observed in:
- Watermelon – ₹20 per kg
- Muskmelon – ₹30-40 per kg
- Pineapple – ₹120-140 per piece (retail)
- Apple – ₹60-80 per piece (retail)
- Grapes – ₹80-100 per kg (retail)
Additionally, imported fruits like American grapes, dragon fruit, kiwi, lychee, cherries, and blueberries have witnessed a 10-15% price hike. However, blueberry prices have dropped due to local cultivation in Telangana.
Ramadan Demand Driving Sales
During Ramadan, fruits are in high demand for iftar parties, mosque donations, and family gatherings. On average, a middle-class family spends ₹500 daily on fruits during the holy month.
Major Fruit Markets in Hyderabad
The city’s largest fruit markets include:
- Charminar Fruit Market
- Moazzam Jahi Market
- Mehdipatnam Market
- Falaknuma Rythu Bazaar
- Shah Ali Banda & Madannapet Mandi
- Bata Singaram Wholesale Market (notable for bulk fruit supply)