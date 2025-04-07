Hyderabad: No More Encroachments? FTL Identification Set to Define Lake Boundaries Clearly

Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath emphasized that the determination of Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries for city lakes is key to resolving many urban issues. He directed officials to expedite the FTL demarcation process and ensure transparency by considering public objections and inputs.

Use of Technology and Public Participation

The Commissioner stated that the process should include both technical expertise and feedback from citizens. He instructed that the “Lake Enumeration” app being developed for this purpose must include a dedicated section to submit objections regarding FTL boundaries.

On Monday, during the HyDRA Prajavani public grievance program, several complaints related to lakes and FTL issues were raised by citizens, prompting the Commissioner to explain the importance and urgency of the FTL identification.

Environmental Impact and Urgency

He pointed out that FTL areas are constantly shifting due to soil dumping and sewage inflow into lakes, which demands faster and more accurate FTL mapping.

FTL boundaries are being determined using records from Revenue, HMDA, GHMC, Irrigation, Survey of India, and satellite imagery provided by the NRSC (National Remote Sensing Centre).

Expert Committee to Ensure Accuracy

To avoid any confusion or errors, a special expert committee has also been formed to oversee the FTL demarcation process and ensure all objections are carefully addressed.

Other Complaints Addressed

Apart from FTL-related issues, several complaints were received about road encroachments between colonies, encroachments ignoring old layout limits, and sale of public utility lands as private plots.

A total of 57 complaints were received at the HyDRA Prajavani program on Monday. Commissioner Ranganath personally received them and assigned them to relevant officials for resolution.

