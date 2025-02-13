Telangana: Future Belongs to Artificial Intelligence Says CM Revanth Reddy: Video

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has emphasized that the future of technology and employment in Telangana is driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). In a recent statement, he highlighted the role of AI in shaping the future and creating new job opportunities, especially for the youth of the state.

Microsoft’s Expansion and its Impact on Employment

The Chief Minister’s comments came during an announcement about Microsoft’s continued expansion in Hyderabad, a city with which the tech giant shares a long-standing partnership. Microsoft India recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey in India. The collaboration between the state government and Microsoft is set to offer more opportunities for young people in the region, especially in the rapidly growing field of AI.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park Implements Emergency Protocols as Bird Flu Spreads Across India

Partnership to Introduce AI Education in Government Schools

In a landmark initiative, Microsoft, in partnership with the state government, is introducing AI education in 500 government schools across Telangana. This project aims to equip the next generation with critical technological skills, ensuring that they are well-prepared for the future job market. By integrating AI education into the curriculum, the initiative will provide students with the knowledge and tools to navigate the technological landscape.

AI Center to be Established in Hyderabad

Further strengthening the city’s position as a hub for technological innovation, CM Revanth Reddy announced the establishment of an AI Center in Hyderabad. An MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed with Microsoft to set up this state-of-the-art facility. The AI Center will foster research and development in artificial intelligence, providing a platform for collaboration between academia, industry, and government. This will also create a wealth of employment opportunities in the tech sector, further contributing to Hyderabad’s reputation as a global technology hub.

Live: Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri.A.Revanth Reddy participates in Inauguration of Microsoft New Office at Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana. https://t.co/IknzvCg5Eh — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) February 13, 2025

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

The Chief Minister reiterated that AI will play a pivotal role in the future of Telangana, boosting employment prospects and enhancing the state’s technological infrastructure. With initiatives like these, Telangana is positioning itself as a leader in embracing AI and other emerging technologies, ensuring that the state’s youth will be equipped with the skills necessary for success in the modern economy.