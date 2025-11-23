Future of Work: HMA Explores Gen Z’s Impact on Workplace Culture and Performance

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) hosted an engaging lecture session on “Gen Z & Productivity in the Workplace”, delivered by Mr. Sricharan Lakkaraju, Founder & CEO of Student Tribe.

He explained how Gen Z and the younger digital-native generations are redefining productivity by valuing purpose, autonomy, and relevance over traditional routines and hierarchical structures.

Mr. Lakkaraju highlighted that their effectiveness is driven by creativity, clarity, and meaningful engagement, and urged management leaders to shift from supervision to coaching—creating environments where flexibility and freedom become the true enablers of performance.

Mr. Lakkaraju clarified that Gen Z is often misunderstood as impatient or distracted, when in reality they are deeply aware, spiritually rooted, health-focused, and guided by impact rather than attendance.

He stressed that they are not less productive, but differently productive, preferring rapid growth, open communication, and work cultures that value individuality and authenticity. He noted that organisations that recognise these changing expectations will be better positioned to unlock the full potential of the emerging workforce in the GenAI era.

HMA President Mr. Alwala Devender Reddy addressed the gathering and highlighted HMA’s commitment to youth empowerment through entrepreneurial development programmes and other initiatives designed to align with the aspirations of Gen Z. He reiterated the Association’s focus on fostering innovation, leadership, and a future-ready mindset among young professionals.

HMA Secretary Mr. Vaasudevan G delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing appreciation to Mr. Lakkaraju for his insightful session and acknowledging ASCI (Administrative Staff College of India) for their venue support and partnership.

The programme concluded with vibrant participation and meaningful discussion, reaffirming HMA’s role in shaping conversations that prepare organisations for the rapidly evolving future of work.