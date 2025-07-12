G Kishan Reddy Emphasizes Language Unity for National Harmony

Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday emphasized the importance of speaking mother tongues and also respecting other Indian languages, including Hindi, during the golden jubilee celebrations of the Department of Official Language (Dakshin Samvad) held in Hyderabad.

“It is our moral duty to respect and preserve our Indian languages. They are essential for national unity and social harmony,” Kishan Reddy said. He urged everyone to take a pledge to protect their native languages while embracing linguistic unity.

Pawan Kalyan Urges People to Love Hindi, Not Politicize Language

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who was also present at the event, made a strong pitch for promoting Hindi as a link language in the country. He said Hindi plays a key role in connecting people across regions and is also vital for business and trade.

“People are learning foreign languages like German and French, yet make politics out of learning Hindi. We must rise above such divisions and recognize Hindi’s utility,” he said.

Hindi Vital for Films, Business, and National Integration

Pawan Kalyan pointed out that 31% of movies are being dubbed in Hindi, which reflects its wide reach and importance. He questioned the objections raised by some against learning Hindi, especially when the language is boosting industries like cinema and commerce.

“If we need Hindi for our films and businesses, then why object to learning it?” he asked.

Dakshin Samvad: Celebrating 50 Years of Linguistic Collaboration

The event, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Department of Official Language), marked 50 years of efforts to promote Hindi and linguistic cooperation across southern India. The celebrations brought together leaders from various states to discuss the future of Indian languages and their role in national development.