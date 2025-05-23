G V Prakash delights fans by sharing new still from sets of ‘Immortal’
Renowned music director, producer, and actor G V Prakash Kumar thrilled fans on Friday by unveiling a new still from the sets of his upcoming film 'Immortal'.
Chennai: Renowned music director, producer, and actor G V Prakash Kumar thrilled fans on Friday by unveiling a new still from the sets of his upcoming film ‘Immortal’. The film is being helmed by director Mariappan Chinna and stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead.
Table of Contents
Social Media Buzz
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, GV Prakash shared a still where both he and Kayadu Lohar are seen deep in conversation. He captioned the photo with a simple, “#immortal shoot,” sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation.
Also Read: Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light
A Promising Thriller
The makers have already revealed that ‘Immortal’ is a thriller, piquing curiosity among moviegoers. Two posters were released recently to announce the film’s title. One showed GV Prakash entangled in Kayadu Lohar’s flowing hair, and another featured both actors in a bathtub holding wine goblets — both images leaving fans intrigued.
Clarification from Director Mariappan Chinna
Director Mariappan Chinna also recently clarified misinformation about his previous work. Contrary to media claims, he confirmed that he had worked as a VFX Supervisor, not an assistant director, on Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush.
A Stellar Technical Team
Produced by Arun Kumar Dhanasekaran, Immortal boasts a strong technical crew:
- Music: Sam C S
- Cinematography: Arun Radhakrishnan
- Editing: San Lokesh
- Art Direction: Siva Shankar
- Stunt Choreography: Sakthi Saravanan
- Dance Choreography: Sabarish
- Costume Designers: Vynod Sundar and Tamil Selvan
- VFX: Mahi
- DI: Get In Dream Studio
Tagline and Expectations
With the tagline “Every door hides a deeper story,” the film hints at a layered narrative. Expectations are high given the genre, cast, and technical backing.
Stay tuned for more updates on Immortal as production continues.