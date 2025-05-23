G V Prakash delights fans by sharing new still from sets of ‘Immortal’

Chennai: Renowned music director, producer, and actor G V Prakash Kumar thrilled fans on Friday by unveiling a new still from the sets of his upcoming film ‘Immortal’. The film is being helmed by director Mariappan Chinna and stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead.

Social Media Buzz

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, GV Prakash shared a still where both he and Kayadu Lohar are seen deep in conversation. He captioned the photo with a simple, “#immortal shoot,” sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

A Promising Thriller

The makers have already revealed that ‘Immortal’ is a thriller, piquing curiosity among moviegoers. Two posters were released recently to announce the film’s title. One showed GV Prakash entangled in Kayadu Lohar’s flowing hair, and another featured both actors in a bathtub holding wine goblets — both images leaving fans intrigued.

Clarification from Director Mariappan Chinna

Director Mariappan Chinna also recently clarified misinformation about his previous work. Contrary to media claims, he confirmed that he had worked as a VFX Supervisor, not an assistant director, on Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush.

A Stellar Technical Team

Produced by Arun Kumar Dhanasekaran, Immortal boasts a strong technical crew:

Music : Sam C S

: Sam C S Cinematography : Arun Radhakrishnan

: Arun Radhakrishnan Editing : San Lokesh

: San Lokesh Art Direction : Siva Shankar

: Siva Shankar Stunt Choreography : Sakthi Saravanan

: Sakthi Saravanan Dance Choreography : Sabarish

: Sabarish Costume Designers : Vynod Sundar and Tamil Selvan

: Vynod Sundar and Tamil Selvan VFX : Mahi

: Mahi DI: Get In Dream Studio

Tagline and Expectations

With the tagline “Every door hides a deeper story,” the film hints at a layered narrative. Expectations are high given the genre, cast, and technical backing.

Stay tuned for more updates on Immortal as production continues.