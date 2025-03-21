Hyderabad: Filthy Kitchen, No Licenses: Popular Gachibowli Hotel Under Fire After Surprise Raid by Task Force

Hyderabad: A task force team conducted surprise inspections in the Gachibowli area on Wednesday and found several serious violations at Subbaya Gari Hotel, located on Kondapur–Gachibowli Road. The inspection revealed alarming lapses in hygiene, food safety, and documentation, raising concerns over public health risks.

Key Findings from the Inspection:

FSSAI license was not displayed on the premises, violating mandatory norms.

was not displayed on the premises, violating mandatory norms. The kitchen area was found extremely unhygienic , with broken flooring and dirty walls.

, with broken flooring and dirty walls. Clogged and overflowing drains were observed, along with improper disposal of food waste.

were observed, along with improper disposal of food waste. Food handlers were seen working without basic hygiene measures—no headcaps, gloves, or clean attire.

were seen working without basic hygiene measures—no headcaps, gloves, or clean attire. The exhaust system had oil dripping , and both stoves and utensils were in a highly unclean state.

, and both were in a highly unclean state. Vegetables were improperly stored , leading to dry and unusable ingredients.

, leading to dry and unusable ingredients. The storeroom was in a dilapidated condition , showing complete lack of maintenance.

, showing complete lack of maintenance. The hotel failed to present water analysis reports , pest control records , and medical fitness certificates of staff members.

, , and of staff members. Used cooking oil was not being tested for Total Polar Compounds (TPC). Samples have been collected for lab testing.

Officials from the task force stated that strict action will be taken against the food business operator (FBO) based on lab reports and continued monitoring. The raid forms part of a larger initiative to ensure public health and safety in food establishments across Hyderabad.