Gaddam Srinivas Yadav will be BRS candidate from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday announced that Gaddam Srinivas Yadav will be its candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana.

BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister, KC Rao, made the announcement after consultation with party leaders from the constituency.

With this, the BRS has announced candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state for the May 13 elections.

Srinivas Yadav was an aspirant for the BRS ticket from Goshamahal constituency in the recent Assembly elections. However, the party had fielded Nand Kishore Vyas from there.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency is a stronghold of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has been winning the seat for the last four decades.

The AIMIM was a friendly party of the BRS when the latter was in power. However, after coming to power in the state, the Congress apparently tried to mend fences with the AIMIM and its chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi also assured cooperation to the ruling party.

The BJP has already named Madhavi Latha as its candidate from Hyderabad while the Congress is yet to announce its contender.

In 2019, the BRS had won nine seats. Five of its sitting MPs recently joined the Congress and the BJP.