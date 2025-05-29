Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024: Jury Committee Presents Selections to CM and Deputy CM
This event marks the return of film awards in Telangana after a gap of 14 years, and honors creative excellence rooted in the spirit of legendary revolutionary poet and singer, Gaddar.
Hyderabad: Marking a major revival of the state’s cinematic tradition, the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards jury committee formally submitted its selections to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. This event marks the return of film awards in Telangana after a gap of 14 years, and honors creative excellence rooted in the spirit of legendary revolutionary poet and singer, Gaddar.
Table of Contents
Award Ceremony After 14 Years in Telangana
The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards were constituted to celebrate outstanding contributions to Telugu cinema while promoting cultural identity, national integrity, and social consciousness. The jury committee, formed under the leadership of actress Jaya Sudha and supervised by Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju, evaluated several films released over the past year.
Major Winners at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024
- Best Film: Kalki
- Second Best Film: Pottel
- Third Best Film: Lucky Bhaskar
Top Acting and Direction Honours
- Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa-2)
- Best Actress: Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Kathakadu)
- Best Director: Nag Ashwin (Kalki)
- Best Supporting Actor: S.J. Suryah (Saripoda Shanivaram)
- Best Supporting Actress: Saranya Pradeep (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)
- Best Comedians: Satya & Vennela Kishore (Mathu Vadalara)
Music, Writing & Technical Categories
- Best Music Director: Bheems (Razakar)
- Best Story Writer: Shiva Paladugu
- Best Screenplay: Venky Atluri (Lucky Bhaskar)
- Best Male Playback Singer: Sid Sriram (Ooru Peru Bhairavakona)
- Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal (Pushpa-2)
- Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya (Devara)
Special Jury Awards and Debut Recognitions
- Special Jury Award: Dulquer Salmaan (Lucky Bhaskar)
- Special Jury Award: Ananya Nagalla (Pottel)
- Best Debut Film Director: Yadhu Vamshi (Committee Kurrallu)
Socially Relevant and Children’s Film Awards
- Best Children’s Film (2024): 35 Chinna Kathakadu
- Best Environmental Film (Heritage-History Category): Razakar
- National Integrity & Social Upliftment Award: Committee Kurrallu
The award ceremony is expected to be held soon with the participation of top political dignitaries and film personalities. The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards not only celebrate cinematic excellence but also aim to inspire filmmakers to embrace themes of social justice, identity, and cultural heritage.