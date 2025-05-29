Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024: Jury Committee Presents Selections to CM and Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Marking a major revival of the state’s cinematic tradition, the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards jury committee formally submitted its selections to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. This event marks the return of film awards in Telangana after a gap of 14 years, and honors creative excellence rooted in the spirit of legendary revolutionary poet and singer, Gaddar.

Award Ceremony After 14 Years in Telangana

The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards were constituted to celebrate outstanding contributions to Telugu cinema while promoting cultural identity, national integrity, and social consciousness. The jury committee, formed under the leadership of actress Jaya Sudha and supervised by Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju, evaluated several films released over the past year.

Major Winners at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Best Film: Kalki

Kalki Second Best Film: Pottel

Pottel Third Best Film: Lucky Bhaskar

Top Acting and Direction Honours

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa-2)

Allu Arjun (Pushpa-2) Best Actress: Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Kathakadu)

Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Kathakadu) Best Director: Nag Ashwin (Kalki)

Nag Ashwin (Kalki) Best Supporting Actor: S.J. Suryah (Saripoda Shanivaram)

S.J. Suryah (Saripoda Shanivaram) Best Supporting Actress: Saranya Pradeep (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)

Saranya Pradeep (Ambajipeta Marriage Band) Best Comedians: Satya & Vennela Kishore (Mathu Vadalara)

ఉత్తమ చిత్రం – కల్కి… pic.twitter.com/b7ohsI1GL4 — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) May 29, 2025

Music, Writing & Technical Categories

Best Music Director: Bheems (Razakar)

Bheems (Razakar) Best Story Writer: Shiva Paladugu

Shiva Paladugu Best Screenplay: Venky Atluri (Lucky Bhaskar)

Venky Atluri (Lucky Bhaskar) Best Male Playback Singer: Sid Sriram (Ooru Peru Bhairavakona)

Sid Sriram (Ooru Peru Bhairavakona) Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal (Pushpa-2)

Shreya Ghoshal (Pushpa-2) Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya (Devara)

Special Jury Awards and Debut Recognitions

Special Jury Award: Dulquer Salmaan (Lucky Bhaskar)

Dulquer Salmaan (Lucky Bhaskar) Special Jury Award: Ananya Nagalla (Pottel)

Ananya Nagalla (Pottel) Best Debut Film Director: Yadhu Vamshi (Committee Kurrallu)

Socially Relevant and Children’s Film Awards

Best Children’s Film (2024): 35 Chinna Kathakadu

35 Chinna Kathakadu Best Environmental Film (Heritage-History Category): Razakar

Razakar National Integrity & Social Upliftment Award: Committee Kurrallu

The award ceremony is expected to be held soon with the participation of top political dignitaries and film personalities. The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards not only celebrate cinematic excellence but also aim to inspire filmmakers to embrace themes of social justice, identity, and cultural heritage.