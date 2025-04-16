Gaddar Telangana Film Awards Jury Meeting Held Under Chairmanship of Actress Jayasudha

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has taken a significant step in honoring cinematic excellence by initiating the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. In this regard, a jury meeting was held on Wednesday at the Film Development Corporation (FDC) Conference Hall, chaired by veteran actress Jayasudha.

The event witnessed the presence of Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) Chairman Dil Raju, who addressed the jury members and emphasized the importance of evaluating the nominations with fairness, transparency, and professional integrity. Dil Raju noted that this is the first time in 14 years that the State Government is presenting film awards. He also highlighted that even during the era of unified Andhra Pradesh, the response to film awards was never as overwhelming.

“We aim to make these awards a benchmark that brings national-level recognition to the Telugu film industry,” he said. He also expressed confidence in the jury panel, which comprises experienced professionals appointed by the government.

Actress Jayasudha, who is heading the 15-member jury panel, stated that she considers the responsibility entrusted to her by the government as a challenging and honorable task. She assured that the selection process will be conducted with sincerity and dedication.

Dr. S. Harish, Managing Director of TFDC, revealed that a total of 1,248 nominations have been received for the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. Out of these, 1,172 nominations fall under individual categories, while 76 nominations are from categories such as feature films, children’s films, debut films, documentaries, short films, film criticism, and books.

The screening process for evaluating the nominated works is scheduled to begin from April 21, and the jury has already discussed the roadmap for a systematic evaluation during the meeting.

The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards aim to honor artistic talent and creativity while paying tribute to the legendary balladeer Gaddar’s cultural legacy.