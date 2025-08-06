Gadwal Collector Hails Prof. Jaishankar as a Visionary of Telangana Movement

District Collector Gadwal BM Santosh said that Professor Kothapally Jaishankar is a great person who dedicated his life for the success of the state of Telangana.



He attended the Prof. Jaishankar Jayanti celebrations organized by BC Welfare Department at the Integrated District Offices Complex on Wednesday as the chief guest. He offered flowers to Jaishankar’s portrait and paid homage.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that Professor Jaishankar was a great fighter who considered the achievement of a separate Telangana state as his breath and aspiration and fought for the achievement of Telangana state all his life.

Professor Kothapally praised Jaishankar as not only a leader of the movement but also a great intellectual who protected the self-respect of Telangana and ideologically determined the future direction of the state. He said that Professor Jaishankar’s writings, lectures and research provided intelligence as well as guidance to the Telangana movement.



The Collector said that the efforts made by Jaishankar, the driving force behind the formation of the state of Telangana, in the field of education, and his studies on issues like equality and regional justice, will serve as an example for this generation of students.