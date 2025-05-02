Galaxy S25 Edge to Feature 200MP Camera & Snapdragon 6 Elite — Specs Inside!

Samsung is all set to expand its Galaxy S25 series with a brand-new addition—Galaxy S25 Edge, reportedly the company’s slimmest smartphone ever. Expected to launch on May 13, 2025, the device has already surfaced online through detailed leaks, revealing specs, design, and colour options.

Galaxy S25 Edge to Launch on May 13

According to reliable sources and multiple tipsters, Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge in just a few weeks. First teased at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January, the device gained attention for its sleek silver-grey finish and ultra-slim profile.

Now, a comprehensive leak from WinFuture confirms the full spec sheet of the Galaxy S25 Edge, offering insights into its design, hardware, and camera capabilities.

Galaxy S25 Edge Design and Display: Ultra-Slim at 5.85mm

Samsung’s latest innovation shines with a remarkably thin 5.85mm body, making it the slimmest Galaxy phone to date. The device features a 6.7-inch QHD+ display (1440p resolution), protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, while the rear gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Titanium frame ensures durability without adding bulk.

Available Colour Options:

Titanium Silver

Titanium Icy Blue

Titanium Jet Black

Performance and Storage: Powered by Snapdragon 6 Elite

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB RAM. Users will get two storage variants:

256GB

512GB

This places the device in a powerful yet premium category, perfect for users who value speed and multitasking.

Battery: A Trade-Off for Slim Design

One noticeable compromise is the 3,900mAh battery, which is 1,000mAh less than the Galaxy S25+, likely due to the ultra-slim form factor. However, the device compensates with a lightweight build, weighing just 163 grams.

Camera Specs: Flagship-Level 200MP Sensor

The Galaxy S25 Edge is no slouch in the camera department. The leaked specifications confirm:

200MP main sensor (same as the S25 Ultra)

(same as the S25 Ultra) 12MP ultra-wide sensor

12MP front camera for selfies and video calls

These specs make the Galaxy S25 Edge a promising device for mobile photography enthusiasts.

Galaxy S25 Slim or Edge?

There was speculation around a name change to Galaxy S25 Slim due to a possible slip-up on Samsung’s website. However, multiple confirmations, including Samsung’s own earnings call, reinforce the official branding as “Galaxy S25 Edge.”

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge seems poised to blend cutting-edge design with flagship performance—but at the cost of a slightly smaller battery. With its official launch just around the corner on May 13, fans won’t have to wait long to see if the slimmest Galaxy phone ever lives up to the hype.