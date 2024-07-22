Gambhir backs Rohit, Virat to play 2027 ODI World Cup if fitness goes well

Mumbai: Newly appointed Indian team head coach Gautam Gambhir backed captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2027 ODI World Cup saying that both have a lot of crickets left and if they maintain their fitness, they can play in the next quadrennial showpiece.

Rohit and Kohli announced retirements from T20I cricket following the T20 World Cup final win against South Africa that ended India’s 11-year-long ICC title drought.

The duo confirmed that they will continue to play the other formats of the game, and Gambhir feels that their exceptional qualities to deliver in big tournaments will be crucial for the country in the upcoming Australia tour and next year’s Champions Trophy.

“I think they have shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it’s the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup as well,” Gambhir said in the first press conference on Monday.

“One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy (in 2025) and a big tour of Australia (in November 2024), obviously they would be motivated enough. And then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 (ODI) World Cup as well.

“But this is a very personal decision. I can’t say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately, it’s up to them as well, it’s up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team’s success. Because, ultimately, it’s the team that is important.

“But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket (left to play). They’re still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible,” he added.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be held in Africa as South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the tournament.

Rohit has not won any ODI World Cup despite coming very close last year before Australia dashed all their hopes in the final. He missed out on the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad as India lifted their second ODI title at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli was part of the team and also played a vital knock in the final against Sri Lanka.

Last week, Rohit confirmed that he will continue playing “at least for a while” in the ODIs and Tests.

“I just said it. I don’t look that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play at least for a while,” Rohit had said during a promotional event in the US.

Gambhir will start his first assignment with the Indian team with the Sri Lanka tour. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs starting on July 27.